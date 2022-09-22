Life.Style.Live!

NBA All-Star, Boston Celtic Marcus Smart helps raise awareness for sickle cell disease

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Each year, thousands of children with cancer and blood disorders such as sickle cell disease are hoping for a cure, which can only come from a blood stem cell transplant.

With September being National Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month, Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics Guard, is working with Aflac and the National Marrow Donor Program, for Be the match, to make a difference. 

He joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Justice Brooks, sickle cell patient, and Buffy Swinehart, Aflac’s senior manager of corporate social responsibility.

For more information, visit: Bethematch.org/Aflac.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BE THE MATCH.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Duke Energy offers up-close look at electric vehicle charging

Local /

Keeping it reel: the Kids’ Fishing Derby is turning 20

Local /

Tesla recalls 1.1 million cars for windows that can ‘pinch’

National /

‘Champions Of Magic’ to bring live entertainment like never before to Indianapolis

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.