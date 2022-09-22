Life.Style.Live!

NBA All-Star, Boston Celtic Marcus Smart helps raise awareness for sickle cell disease

Each year, thousands of children with cancer and blood disorders such as sickle cell disease are hoping for a cure, which can only come from a blood stem cell transplant.

With September being National Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month, Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics Guard, is working with Aflac and the National Marrow Donor Program, for Be the match, to make a difference.

He joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Justice Brooks, sickle cell patient, and Buffy Swinehart, Aflac’s senior manager of corporate social responsibility.

For more information, visit: Bethematch.org/Aflac.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BE THE MATCH.