NBA Cares All-Star Legacy Project: Renovating the Christamore House

Scheduled for Thursday, February 15th, from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., the NBA Cares All-Star Legacy Project, presented by State Farm, will take place at Christamore House located at 502 N Tremont St, Indianapolis, IN 46222.

In collaboration with the NBA, Indiana Pacers, and State Farm, this initiative underscores Pacers Sports & Entertainment’s ongoing commitment to bolstering economic support within the Indianapolis community.

The project will involve the renovation of a local youth and adult services center, encompassing various upgrades such as floor paint refreshment, installation of a scoreboard, bleachers, and wall pads for the gymnasium, provision of new STEM lab equipment and resources, updates to flooring, painting, and equipment in the wellness room, and enhancement of wifi connectivity in the technology lab.

This transformative effort marks the 24th live, learn, or play center dedicated in Indiana since 2020.