Need a new water heater? Why you should consider going tankless

Are you in need of a new water heater?

Lance Smith, owner of L.D. Smith Plumbing, and TJ Dowell, sales supervisor of L.D. Smith Plumbing, joined us today to share why you should consider going tankless.

They say tankless water heaters have continued to grow in popularity because they provide endless hot water when you want it and over time, they could also be easier on your budget.

Top three signs you may need a new water heater:

Age : A typical life span of a water heater is 7-10 years. If your water heater is at or near that age, start preparing for a new one.

: A typical life span of a water heater is 7-10 years. If your water heater is at or near that age, start preparing for a new one. Leak: If there’s a leak or break in your water heater, moisture will be noticeable around its exterior.

If there’s a leak or break in your water heater, moisture will be noticeable around its exterior. No hot water: Typically, sediment has set in and is blocking the flow of hot water.

Why you should consider a tankless option:

Hot water on demand

Unlike storage tank water heaters, you don’t have to wait for the water to warm up with a tankless. It heats instantly and gives you hot water for as long as you need it. No cold water surprises in the shower.

Cost

Tankless water heaters are more expensive than storage but they pay for themselves long-term in energy efficiency, maintenance, and durability. Tankless water heaters can last up to 20 years compared to 7-10 for storage which saves you money long-term for a replacement.

Efficiency

Once a plumber installs your tankless water heater, very little maintenance is required, as long as good water quality is maintained. Because it is tankless, it minimizes common risks related to storage water heaters such as leaks and sediment buildup.

L.D. Smith Plumbing is a supplier of Navien tankless water heaters. Recognized for its sophisticated engineering and robust design, Navien is one of the fastest-growing companies in the home comfort sector and a leader in providing condensing tankless water heaters.

Need a new water heater? Contact the experts at L.D. Smith Plumbing for a consultation or replacement.



