Nelly Furtado: A global pop icon returns

With over 20 billion streams and 35 million albums sold, Grammy-winning artist Nelly Furtado is a global pop icon. Today, she releases her new single “Corazón” featuring Bomba Estéreo and announces her seventh album, 7, set to release on September 20.

7 is Furtado’s most personal album yet, representing four years of artistic rediscovery. After focusing on motherhood, Furtado felt the pull to return to music. “I started going out again and hearing my music being played and remixed by DJs,” she said. “At the same time, my eldest daughter showed me how Gen Z fans were discovering and embracing my music, 20 years later. I heard the calling!”

The single “Corazón” was one of the first songs she wrote for the album. After being introduced to Bomba Estéreo’s Liliana Saumet by her friend, artist Lido Pimienta, Furtado traveled to Santa Marta, Colombia. There, she found a supportive community of fellow artists and mothers, which awakened her artistic voice. The spirit of “Corazón” was born in Colombia with Liliana.

Furtado wrote 400 songs over the past four years, collaborating with artists, songwriters, musicians, and producers worldwide. This album promises to showcase her artistic growth and connect with both longtime fans and new listeners.

Nelly Furtado’s return with her new single “Corazón” and the upcoming album 7 marks an exciting chapter in her career. Fans can look forward to her new music on September 20.