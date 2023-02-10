Life.Style.Live!

New 5G Technology helps first responders keep the Big Game ‘Super’ safe

As tens of thousands super fans converge on Phoenix, public safety is top priority. Brian Dugan, former Tampa Chief of Police and Kara Kalkbrenner, former Chief of the Phoenix Fire Department join Maggie Hallback, President of Verizon Frontline to share an inside look at the planning and coordination for this year Big Game and how Verizon’s new 5G technology is playing an important part.

They discuss how 5G communications and infrastructure improvement in Arizona are helping first responders ensure the safety of players and the fans on hand for the Big Game.

Segment Courtesy: Verizon Frontline.