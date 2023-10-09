New bake shop bringing sweet treats to Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Growing up in her grandma’s bakery, Kristen Snyder never had plans to become a baker herself.

“It’s not something I ever really envisioned”, said Snyder.

Now she’s about to open a brick and mortar bake shop in downtown Speedway called Miss May Designs Bake Shop.

In her 20’s Snyder became pregnant with her third child, in that moment she decided she wanted to go to culinary school. That’s where she learned the technical side of pastries and baking.

She went on to work for several five star hotels as a pastry chef before eventually turning to her own business.

She met Michelle Evans, owner of Indy Sweet Treats, when working in a ghost kitchen. Now, as Snyder steps into the brick and mortar, Evans will have a space inside as well. Together they hope to become a staple in downtown Speedway.

Evans sells freeze dried candy like gummy worms, suckers, and caramel chews.

Miss May Designs Bake Shop offers all kinds of baked goods in store, as well as for order, and even nationwide delivery on some items. Snyder says they specialize in wedding cakes and other special events.

The bake shop opens officially Friday, October 13. They will host an open house from 2pm to 7pm, or until they sell out. The new shop is located at 1610 N. Lynhurst Dr. Speedway, IN 46224.