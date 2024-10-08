New book by Juli Stansberry empowers caregivers to navigate aging challenges

Juli Stansberry, an author and occupational therapist, has just released her latest book, Equip Yourself: Caregiver Tips for Our Aging Population. This practical guide is aimed at helping caregivers navigate the often complex world of caring for aging loved ones.

In a recent interview on Life.Style.Live!, Juli opened up about what inspired her to write the book.

“As an occupational therapist, I’m always helping people regain their independence after accidents or major life changes,” she said. “I wanted to share techniques that can empower caregivers to support their loved ones in the best way possible.”

One of the key themes of Equip Yourself is the vital role of communication in caregiving. Juli highlights that understanding the individual needs and personalities of those you care for is essential. “Communication is everything. Everyone wants to feel heard and understood,” she explained. “When you focus on the person, you can provide much better care.”

The book is packed with real-world advice and practical strategies, drawing on Juli’s years of professional experience. She’s clear that this isn’t just another generic caregiving manual; it’s designed to help caregivers adapt to the unique needs of each person they support. “We all come from different backgrounds and have different personalities. My goal is to equip caregivers with the tools they need to tailor their approach,” Juli noted.

For anyone grappling with the challenges of caregiving, Equip Yourself promises to be an invaluable resource. The book is now available on Amazon, and you can find more information at LifestyleLive.TV. Whether you’re a seasoned caregiver or just starting out, Juli Stansberry’s insights could be just what you need to make your caregiving journey a little smoother.