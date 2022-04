Life.Style.Live!

New Book Examines the Issues of Fertility, IVF

A new book called, “A Circle of Chalk” examines the difficult issues of infertility, IVF and parental rights.

Christina McClelland joined us Tuesday to discuss the moral and ethical challenges women face and how she brings this to life in an amazing novel.

For more information, visit christinamcclellandbooks.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHRISTINA MCCLELLAND BOOKS.