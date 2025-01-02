35°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
35° Indianapolis

New exhibition celebrates The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis’ centennial anniversary

Indianapolis Childrens Museum
Indianapolis Childrens Museum
by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

1-2-25 Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This year, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is celebrating it’s 100th Anniversary. In celebration, the museum has launched a centennial exhibit titled “Memories, Wonders & Dreams: Stories From 100 Years” highlighting stories of 100 objects from the museum’s extensive collection.

Exhibit Developer at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Dom Oletti stopped by on Thursday to discuss the new exhibit and additions in 2025.

Upcoming exhibitions include:

  • Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism and Costume Design
  • Take Me There: Peru
  • Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

To learn more about the new exhibition and upcoming events at the museum, click here.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

What to see and do...
Local News /
Easy & Tasty With Chef...
Life.Style.Live! /
US Army soldier named as...
National News /
Check your fridge: Listeria leads...
Focus on Food Stories /
Driver responsible for deadly New...
National News /
Southern Indiana man arrested after...
Indiana News /
10 people shot outside New...
National News /
Young influencers at risk from...
Business /