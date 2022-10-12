Life.Style.Live!

New film tells story of man who helped overturn New York City’s longtime ban on pinball, where you can get your own pinball machine

“Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game,” that’s the name of a film playing now during the 31st Heartland International Film Festival, which is running now through Sunday!

It’s interesting, funny, inspiring and has a little bit of romance.

Roger Sharpe and Meredith Bragg, who co-director and co-writer, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from the film. Chris Kreutzer, owner of Arcade Rescue, also joined us to share how you can buy or lease to own a pinball machine for your home or business.

“Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game” is based on the unbelievable true story of Roger Sharpe, the young Midwesterner who overturned New York City’s 35-year-old ban on pinball machines. It stars Tony and BAFTA nominee Mike Faist (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story).

“Pinball: The Man Who Saved The Game” premieres on Wednesday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Artcraft Theatre (57 N. Main St. Franklin, IN) and Saturday, October 15 at 2:45 p.m. at the Landmark Glendale 12 (6102 N. Rural St. Indianapolis, IN).

There are more than 150 filmmakers set to do Q&As and screenings during the Heartland Film Festival.

There are also 14 U.S. and world premieres. One of the world premieres is, “When My Sleeping Dragon Woke.” This is a film about an actress who grew up at in a library and the play she is writing about her life. The filmmaker will be in town for a Q&A and he won best Documentary 29 years ago at the Heartland International Film Festival.

For the Reading Rainbow fans, there is the documentary “Butterfly in the Sky” about the beloved PBS show and LeVar Burton’s impact as the host. The filmmaker will be in town for screenings as well.

At HeartlandFilmFestival.org you can filter the films by those with filmmakers attending.

Come out to one film or buy a ten-pack of tickets!

Tickets are on sale now through Sunday, October 16! For more information, click here.

For more about Arcade Rescue, click here.

THIS SEGENT IS SPONSORED BY THE HEARTLAND FILM FESTIVAL.