New movie ‘The Bad Guys’ wins at box office, executive producer talks turning popular book series into film

They sound like bad guys. They look like bad guys, and they even smell like bad guys. But Mr. Wolf, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Snake and Mr. Shark are about to change all of that. Buckle up for the new movie inspired by the funniest, naughtiest and coolest children’s graphic novel series.

Australian author and illustrator Aaron Blabey has written many well-loved best-selling books for children, and with over 30 million books in print globally, his “The Bad Guys” series is a fan favorite.

The #1 New York Times Bestselling author and co-executive producer of “The Bad Guys” movie novelization, joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss how his books being turned into a film, the importance of humor in his storytelling, why he feels like he has the best job in the world and more.

It features several animal main characters who have a reputation for being bad (a wolf, a shark, a piranha, and snake), but who actually want to do good. It is a hilarious concept and has spawned 14 big bestsellers and a Dreamworks Animation movie adaptation released in theatres on April 22.

Blabey’s eye catching illustrations of expressive animals helps bring these illustrated chapter books to life while the irreverent humor holds young readers attention, engaging them on many levels. His PIG the PUG series also uses humor and cartoon like illustrations to bring the stories of a selfish and rude little pug to life. With 3 million books in print, PIG the PUG’s adventures are only getting funnier.

“The Bad Guys” is now in theaters. Click here for showtimes.