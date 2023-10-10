New mural unveiled at Bicentennial Unity Plaza

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Bicentennial Unity Plaza has already become one of Indy’s premier spots for residents and tourists. Something that will only continue as we get closer to the NBA All-Star game coming to Indy this season.

Looking over the Bicentennial Unity Plaza is a new mural. The mural features 43 different portraits.

It is the fourth and final mural in the Bicentennial Legends series.

The 43 different portraits are of Hoosier legends.

The mural is on east wall of the Steak ‘n Shake building overlooking the new Bicentennial Unity Plaza.

This project is a partnership between Indy Arts Council, the Marion County Capital Improvement Board, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and Indiana Humanities.

Chicago based artist Anna Murphy painted the mural.

A 40-person committee spent six months reviewing and selecting the legends for the

mural, considering nearly 200 leaders who helped shape Indianapolis between 1820

and 2020.

The list included only those who have passed away.

Other criteria included a strong connection to the city, accomplishments that benefited the common good, memorable personal stories, and an inspirational legacy in Indianapolis and beyond.

Also, her design includes the carnation, the tulip tree, the zinnia, and the peony, each of which has at some point served as Indiana’s official State flower.

The Northern Cardinal is also featured as it is the Indiana State Bird.

And it is all tied together using blue and gold which are the colors of the state flag.