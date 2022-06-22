Life.Style.Live!

New survey breaks down male health perceptions

We all procrastinate from time to time, but when it comes to their personal health, men are putting off visits to the doctor and dentist at an alarming rate.

June is Men’s Health Month, and Jeramy Tipton, senior vice president of distribution expansion and consumer markets at Aflac, joined us Wednesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share findings from a new survey that shows how men need to step it up when it comes to their own health care.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AFLAC.