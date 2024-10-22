The Gadget Guy: New tech for fall

1. SpyraGO – USB-C Powered Electric Water Gun w/ LED Display

$54 $45.90 (SALE) spyra.com

Your kids can enjoy the last sunny days of the year with the SpyraGO. This USB-C powered electric water gun for kids ages 8 and up is both lightweight and powerful. It features a sleek design with textured handle for a strong grip, SPYRA Single Shot Technology which lets you blast targets with power and precision, and a rate of fire of 120 blasts per minute with a 26 ft. (8 m) effective range. It also comes equipped with a clear water tank with a built-in tank slider that can be quickly refilled in seconds, a strap connector for strapped use, a tactical LED display that shows its current tank level and remaining battery power, plus a long-lasting battery that provides over 9000 blasts per charge.

2. Luminette 3 Light Therapy Glasses

$199.99 myluminette.com

Fight the “winter blues” (or seasonal affective disorder) during the fall and winter seasons with the Luminette 3. These light therapy glasses can help regulate the body’s circadian rhythm and restore your sleep cycles, mood, and energy levels by emitting a safe, blue-enriched white LED light peaked at 468nm, a particular wavelength proven to be the most effective at triggering the body’s positive response to sunlight. The glasses have a one-size-fit-all design that ensures comfort with foldable temples and an adjustable nose rest, PLUS, they are certified to be safe for your eyes. They can be worn anywhere – at home, at the office, or even on-the-go – requiring only 20-45 minutes each morning to get a complete light therapy session, featuring 3 light intensities at 500, 1000, and 1500 lux. They also boast a long-lasting battery offering 5-10 sessions, an Auto Shut-Off function, and USB-C charging support.

3. GEGO PRO – Advanced Luggage Tracker w/ Real-Time Global Coverage

$59.99 + subscription (starts at $38.97 for 3 months) gego.io

Upgrade your travel experience with the GEGO PRO, the ultimate luggage tracker. Offering real-time tracking and unique Bag Opening Alerts, it instantly notifies you if your bag is opened, ensuring your belongings are safe. Perfect for global use, this tracker works anywhere, whether you’re at the airport or commuting. It’s lightweight, easy to use, and pairs seamlessly with its mobile app, allowing you to monitor your luggage, receive alerts, view travel history, and even set safe zones. It’s powered by GSM (2G-4G), GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity, keeping you connected to it worldwide, while also offering up to 1 week battery. With it, you can travel smarter and more securely, while knowing your luggage is always protected.

4. Gadget Guard Glass Pro Screen Protector // Gadget Guard Reflector & Trek Phone Cases

$59.99 gadgetguard.com (or $69.99 w/ GuardPlus) | $49.99 gadgetguard.com | $49.99 gadgetguard.com

Keep your phone’s screen protected from accidental drops and harsh weather with the Gadget Guard Glass Pro. This phone screen protector is crafted with impact absorbing Smartflex technology, making it 10X stronger than standard glass with a 6.5ft drop protection. It also features blue light filtering technology from Eyesafe, which provides a Radiance Protection Factor of RPF 60, while its anti-reflective material retains true screen color in any environment. Then there’s also the Gadget Guard Reflector and Gadget Guard Trek phone cases, ideal for outdoor adventures and the daily hustle of life. The Reflector’s unique reflective panel is designed to be seen even when your workouts are before dawn or after dark. The Trek Case features an etched topographical design inspired by your next outdoor adventure. Both cases are crafted from 100% GRS Certified Recycled Plastic and made with G-Form Smartflex technology, offering superior drop protection. The Reflector and the Trek cases are also MagSafe compatible.

5. Atom Studios Split Wood Fiber & Soft Snap Phone Cases

$49.99 atomstudios.com | $39.99 atomstudios.com ($49.99 Leather version / $59.99 w/ Alara tech. available in the Fall) | $34.99 atomstudios.com

Another smartphone protection solution includes the Atom Studios Split Wood Fiber Case, which is made from wood fiber and recycled aluminum, offers 10 ft. drop protection, and is MagSafe compatible. Available in two on trend color options, Natural and Olive Green. Alternatively, you have the Atom Studios Soft Snap case line for the iPhone 16 devices, which offers awesome protection with the feeling of no case at all. These cases are MagSafe compatible, made of 100% recycled plastic and snap on with ease via built-in magnets that are 50% stronger than the industry average for a more secure connection. Available in a variety of colors including Space Grey, Ink Blue, Stone Beige and Carbon Black. Finally, there’s also a luxury vegan agave leather case version in Carbon Black, plus a case with Alara Technology for EMF radiation reduction. Lastly, there’s the newly launched Atom Studios Keep MagSafe Card Wallet, a sleek wallet made from durable cork that features MagSafe compatibility for a secure connection to the back of your phone.

6. Naked Nutrition’s Nakedade Electrolytes Powder & Naked Creatine

$23.99 nakednutrition.com | $29.99 nakednutrition.com

Improve your hydration during your training sessions with Naked Nutrition’s newest workout supplement products. Their Naked Nutrition Nakedade Electrolytes Powder provides essential electrolytes for optimal hydration and recovery, featuring a refreshing grape flavor without artificial additives. If your focus is performance, then try their Naked Nutrition Naked Creatine, a pure creatine monohydrate that enhances strength and muscle growth, delivered in a delicious strawberry flavor. This powerful combo is perfect for athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking to maximize their workouts. Enjoy a tasty, effective way to fuel your body and stay refreshed with Naked Nutrition.