New toy releases: Fun for kids of all ages
Several exciting new toys are now available, offering fun and learning for children of different age groups. Here’s a look at some of the latest must-have items:
Clever Tonies Animal World: Record Breakers AND Inventions and Innovation
- From: Tonies
- Ages: 5-8
- Price: $24.99
- Where to Buy: us.tonies.com
This educational set helps kids discover amazing facts about animals and inventions. Perfect for curious minds.
Peppa Pig Peppa’s Muddy Puddles Party
- From: Hasbro
- Ages: 3+
- Price: $39.99
- Where to Buy: Amazon and Walmart.com
Join Peppa Pig in a fun, muddy puddles party! This toy brings the beloved character to life for younger children.
Little People Play for All School and Figure Pack
- From: Mattel/Fisher-Price
- Ages: 1-5
- Price: $19.99 – $24.99
- Where to Buy: Walmart
This playset encourages imaginative play and learning for toddlers and preschoolers.
PLAY-DOH Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset
- From: Hasbro
- Ages: 3+
- Price: $94.99
- Where to Buy: Amazon and Walmart
Kids can make and deliver their own pretend pizzas with this creative Play-Doh set.
BEYBLADE X XTREME Battle Set
- From: Hasbro
- Ages: 8+
- Price: $49.99
- Where to Buy: Amazon, Target, Walmart, and most major retailers
For kids who love action and competition, this Beyblade set offers extreme battles and fun.
TRANSFORMERS ONE Power Flip Optimus Prime (Orion Pax)
- From: Hasbro
- Ages: 6+
- Price: $49.99
- Where to Buy: Most major retailers
Transformers fans will love this new figure of Optimus Prime, perfect for recreating epic battles.
Zombie Burrito
- From: Exploding Kittens
- Ages: 7+
- Price: $24.99
A fun and silly game that brings laughs and excitement for the whole family.
These toys are perfect gifts and provide hours of fun and learning for children of all ages. Whether you’re looking for something educational or just plain fun, there’s something here for everyone!