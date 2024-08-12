New toy releases: Fun for kids of all ages

Several exciting new toys are now available, offering fun and learning for children of different age groups. Here’s a look at some of the latest must-have items:

Clever Tonies Animal World: Record Breakers AND Inventions and Innovation

From: Tonies

Tonies Ages: 5-8

5-8 Price: $24.99

$24.99 Where to Buy: us.tonies.com

This educational set helps kids discover amazing facts about animals and inventions. Perfect for curious minds.

Peppa Pig Peppa’s Muddy Puddles Party

From: Hasbro

Hasbro Ages: 3+

3+ Price: $39.99

$39.99 Where to Buy: Amazon and Walmart.com

Join Peppa Pig in a fun, muddy puddles party! This toy brings the beloved character to life for younger children.

Little People Play for All School and Figure Pack

From: Mattel/Fisher-Price

Mattel/Fisher-Price Ages: 1-5

1-5 Price: $19.99 – $24.99

$19.99 – $24.99 Where to Buy: Walmart

This playset encourages imaginative play and learning for toddlers and preschoolers.

PLAY-DOH Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset

From: Hasbro

Hasbro Ages: 3+

3+ Price: $94.99

$94.99 Where to Buy: Amazon and Walmart

Kids can make and deliver their own pretend pizzas with this creative Play-Doh set.

BEYBLADE X XTREME Battle Set

From: Hasbro

Hasbro Ages: 8+

8+ Price: $49.99

$49.99 Where to Buy: Amazon, Target, Walmart, and most major retailers

For kids who love action and competition, this Beyblade set offers extreme battles and fun.

TRANSFORMERS ONE Power Flip Optimus Prime (Orion Pax)

From: Hasbro

Hasbro Ages: 6+

6+ Price: $49.99

$49.99 Where to Buy: Most major retailers

Transformers fans will love this new figure of Optimus Prime, perfect for recreating epic battles.

Zombie Burrito

From: Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens Ages: 7+

7+ Price: $24.99

A fun and silly game that brings laughs and excitement for the whole family.

These toys are perfect gifts and provide hours of fun and learning for children of all ages. Whether you’re looking for something educational or just plain fun, there’s something here for everyone!