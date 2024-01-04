New Year, better credit! Understanding your FICO score

As we enter the New Year, many people want to transform their financial habits, vowing to bring order to their economic landscape.

Joining us today is financial expert, Jenelle Dito, the head of the FICO Score Open Access Program at FICO.

Dito brings a wealth of knowledge to shed light on the pivotal role of FICO scores in this financial quest.

With an illustrious career in financial education, she has spearheaded the FICO Score Open Access Program, an initiative that has empowered millions of Americans to comprehend and manage their credit health effectively.

Tune into the full interview as we explore the significance of understanding FICO scores and their impact on our financial well-being.