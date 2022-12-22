Life.Style.Live!

New Year, New You! Opportunities for Women in the Trades

The new year is upon us, and many people reevaluate their career paths at this time of year. Renee Lucas, Co-Owner of LCS Heating & Cooling, and Nikita Jenkins, Service Technician with LCS, joined us today to talk about the many opportunities for women in the trades.

There are lots of opportunities for women in the trades including field technician, warehouse, marketing, sales, HR, and admin. Nikita shared what drew her to become a service technician and what a typical day on the job looks like.

You can learn more about career opportunities at LCS Heating & Cooling and apply here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LCS HEATING & COOLING.