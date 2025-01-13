New year, new you: top tips for fitness, travel and financial success

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The start of a new year is the perfect time to reset, refresh and set yourself up for success. Whether you’re looking to get fit, explore new destinations or get your finances in order, 2025 is full of opportunities to achieve your goals.

Lifestyle Expert and former Rockette Emily Loftiss shared her expert tips to help you make this year your best one yet!

1. Get fit with fun and engaging workouts

Fitness resolutions often fade quickly, but finding a workout you love can make all the difference. Emily recommends F45, a dynamic fitness program that blends HIIT, circuit and functional training into 45-minute sessions. The best part? Now through Jan. 31, new members can enjoy three classes for just $30 at select studio locations!

2. Travel to dream destinations

Travel is one of the most exciting ways to enrich your year, and with amazing all-inclusive resorts like Viva by Wyndham, you can treat yourself to a relaxing getaway. These resorts, located in Mexico, the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic, offer sprawling beaches, world-class spas and endless dining options. Plus, with current promotions offering savings of up to 30%, there’s no better time to book your next adventure and recharge for the year ahead.

3. Strengthen your finances

Starting the year with strong financial habits sets the tone for the months ahead. Emily suggests two ways to kickstart your financial health with H&R Block:

Refund Advance Loan : H&R Block offers up to a $4,000 refund advance loan when you file your taxes, with no interest or fees. Get your money fast—perfect for kicking off the year with extra cash in hand.

: H&R Block offers up to a $4,000 refund advance loan when you file your taxes, with no interest or fees. Get your money fast—perfect for kicking off the year with extra cash in hand. Spruce Mobile Banking: Stay on top of your finances with Spruce, an all-in-one mobile banking app by H&R Block. With features like 3.50% APY savings, automatic spending tracking and no monthly fees, Spruce helps you save and budget smarter all year long.

With these tips, you can create a balanced approach to personal growth and well-being in 2025. Get started today, and make this year one of your best yet!

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED.