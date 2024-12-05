Museum Countdown to Noon Celebration: Ring in 2025 with music, activities and fun!

This New Year’s Eve, the museum invites visitors of all ages to join in the excitement as we ring in 2025 with a special Countdown to Noon celebration! As part of their year-long centennial festivities, this event offers an unforgettable mix of live music, engaging activities, and a chance to celebrate the museum’s rich 100-year history.

Grammy-nominated children’s musician Zak Morgan will be performing live, bringing joy and entertainment for families. Catch his energetic performances at 11:30 a.m. – noon and again from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m., setting the perfect tone for a festive, fun-filled day.

Activities for All Ages: Past, Present, and Future

There’s a range of creative and interactive activities designed to reflect on the museum’s history and imagine what the future holds:

Past : Step back in time by creating a paper train featuring fascinating facts about the Reuben Wells and our All Aboard! exhibit.

: Step back in time by creating a paper train featuring fascinating facts about the Reuben Wells and our All Aboard! exhibit. Present : Help mark this year’s momentous milestone by crafting a 2024 time capsule. Don’t forget to snap an instant photo to include in this unique keepsake!

: Help mark this year’s momentous milestone by crafting a 2024 time capsule. Don’t forget to snap an instant photo to include in this unique keepsake! Future: Use your imagination to design an exhibit of the future and envision the possibilities for the next 100 years.

Museum Memories Mural

Your memories matter! Add your personal recollection to a giant mural that will grow more vibrant throughout the day, filling with colorful stories shared by visitors.

Scavenger Hunt & Centennial Crown Creation

Explore the museum and join the fun with a special scavenger hunt. Seek out specific objects from our Memories, Wonders, and Dreams: Stories from 100 Years exhibit and uncover the rich history embedded in our collections.

Get into the celebratory spirit by making your own crown in honor of the centennial milestone. It’s the perfect accessory for commemorating 100 years of sparking memories, wonder, and dreams!

Giveaways and More

To top off the celebration, there will be special giveaways available throughout the day. Supplies are limited, so make sure to arrive early for your chance to receive one of these exclusive items! First come, first served.