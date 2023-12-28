New Year’s resolutions for pet owners

As we usher in the New Year, Thomas Dock, Director of Communications at Noah’s Animal Hospitals, emphasizes the importance of pet resolutions for a healthier and happier 2024.

Pet owners are encouraged to extend their New Year’s resolutions to their furry companions, focusing on three essential areas: medical care, financial care, and behavioral care.

Dock suggests a commitment to at least two 20-minute walks daily for dogs, addressing not only their energy release but also combating the rising issue of pet obesity.

Feline friends, comprising 62% classified as overweight or obese, can benefit from interactive toys and dedicated playtime to stimulate their minds and bodies.

Being financially prepared for unexpected veterinary expenses is a crucial resolution, with options like CareCredit, savings accounts, or pet insurance available.

Dock also emphasizes the significance of addressing behavioral issues to prevent relinquishment to shelters.

Pet owners are encouraged to engage in mentally stimulating activities, such as food puzzles and play, to ensure their pets’ emotional well-being.

Additionally, contributing to the welfare of community pets through adoption, fostering, or donations is urged, reinforcing the idea that a resolution to spend quality time with pets yields boundless returns of unconditional love.