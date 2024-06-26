Newfields presents “Love and Whiskey”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Take part in an extraordinary journey with Fawn Weaver and Victoria Eady Butler during the Love & Whiskey Unfiltered Book Tour Experience at Newfields.

This captivating fireside chat will give you unprecedented access to one of the most talked about CEOs and bestselling authors in America.

This isn’t just an ordinary reading, it’s an exclusive opportunity to delve into the heart of the story with the New York Times bestselling author and founder of Uncle Nearest, Fawn Weaver, accompanied by an exclusive, one-of-a-kind whiskey tasting led by 5th generation Nearest Green descendant and the 4-time Master Blender the Year, Victoria Eady Butler.

During the program, Fawn will host a live Q&A with the audience.

All guests are encouraged to ask any questions they might have, nothing is off the table! Throughout the program, Victoria will guide you through tasting four premium whiskeys, enhancing your understanding and appreciation of each sip.

Following the program, all guests will be invited to a reception in THE LUME Indianapolis featuring Dalí Alive for Uncle Nearest cocktails and curated culinary selections from Newfields Executive Chef Patrick Russ.

Uncle Nearest Exclusive Single-Barrel Whiskey selected by the Newfields and Uncle Nearest Teams will be available for purchase to be signed on-site by both Fawn and Victoria during the reception.