Life.Style.Live!

Newfields to hold Saturday morning yoga classes in ‘THE LUME’ exhibit

Newfields and Invoke Studio are back to hosting Saturday morning yoga classes inside THE LUME Indianapolis featuring Monet & Friends Alive beginning on September 18.

Jillian McAfee, Invoke Yoga instructor, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” give a mini yoga class and share people can expect from Yoga at THE LUME.

Yogis can kick off their weekend by recharging their mind, body and soul surrounded by a dynamic display of light, color and sound during the hour-long vinyasa yoga class. The class will serve all levels of yoga experience while being immersed in the brushstrokes of Monet’s famed Water Lilies and sunrises.

For more information, click here and visit:

Instagram: instagram.com/newfieldstoday

Tik Tok: tiktok.com/@discovernewfields

Twitter:twitter.com/NewfieldsToday

Facebook: facebook.com/newfieldstoday