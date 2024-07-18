Next Great Architects: Introducing architecture at an early age

Next Great Architects is happy to announce the 2024 Career Exploration Charrette, a summer camp where students can explore the STEM parts of the architecture.

This year, the focus is on designing a tiny home community with Sanctuary Indy for unhoused veterans.

In the past, the charrette has focused on hobbies, passions, and the Norwood Neighborhood of Indianapolis.

This changing focus helps students use their architectural knowledge to tackle real-world issues, encouraging creativity and practical problem-solving.

Next Great Architects is a teaching studio introducing architecture to students from kindergarten through college and licensure.

The 2024 charrette offers students a chance to work on meaningful design projects while learning the importance of community service.

Kionna Louise Walker, Founder & CEO of Next Great Architects, joined us to share more details. By working with Sanctuary Indy, students will learn about architecture and help address a social issue.

The charrette will be held at OfficeWorks in Fishers, IN, giving students a professional setting to develop their designs. This collaboration aims to inspire future architects to think critically and compassionately about their role in society.

For more information and to join the 2024 Career Exploration Charrette, visit the Next Great Architects website.

This is a unique chance for young students to explore architecture and positively impact their community.