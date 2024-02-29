NFL Combine returns to Indianapolis

During the NFL Scouting Combine presented by NOBULL at Lucas Oil Stadium, fans can enjoy the FREE Combine Experience in the South Lot.

They’ll have the chance to take photos with the Colts Super Bowl XLI Vince Lombardi Trophy, view 57 Super Bowl rings, and participate in interactive games like the 40-yard dash.

Additionally, attendees can enter to win tickets to Super Bowl LIX and the 2024 NFL Draft.

Registration for NFL OnePass is required for entry, available online or via the app, with up to five children permitted per adult registration.

Inside Lucas Oil Stadium, “Inside Look” offers fans an immersive experience with on-camera hosts, live music, Next-Gen Stats, and exclusive interviews, making it an event not to be missed.