NHRA U.S. Nationals returns to Indy

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping interview with racing legend Tony Stewart, a true icon in the world of motorsports. From his time in the NHRA to his impressive success as a Hall of Fame driver, NHRA competitor, and team owner, Tony has left an indelible mark on the sport. Hear firsthand what has impressed him about the NHRA, and discover his thoughts on the upcoming NHRA U.S. Nationals, a thrilling event taking place over Labor Day Weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

With nearly 1,000 competitors across various classes, it’s the world’s biggest drag race and the pinnacle of drag racing events. Tony’s journey of success as a driver and team owner across multiple platforms is truly remarkable, and he’ll share the key factors that have contributed to his triumphs. Don’t miss this chance to gain insights from one of the greatest motorsport legends of all time.