Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

NHRA U.S. Nationals returns to Indy

(WISH Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping interview with racing legend Tony Stewart, a true icon in the world of motorsports. From his time in the NHRA to his impressive success as a Hall of Fame driver, NHRA competitor, and team owner, Tony has left an indelible mark on the sport. Hear firsthand what has impressed him about the NHRA, and discover his thoughts on the upcoming NHRA U.S. Nationals, a thrilling event taking place over Labor Day Weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

With nearly 1,000 competitors across various classes, it’s the world’s biggest drag race and the pinnacle of drag racing events. Tony’s journey of success as a driver and team owner across multiple platforms is truly remarkable, and he’ll share the key factors that have contributed to his triumphs. Don’t miss this chance to gain insights from one of the greatest motorsport legends of all time.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Kicking off National Family Fun...
Life.Style.Live! /
WISH-TV’s Gr8 Paper Push joins...
Life.Style.Live! /
Gadget Guy: Back-to-school must-haves
Life.Style.Live! /
Easy and Tasty with Chef...
Life.Style.Live! /
From teenage mom to business...
Life.Style.Live! /
BIG MONEY! Mega Millions JACKPOT...
Life.Style.Live! /
How to prioritize your health...
Life.Style.Live! /
‘Styx’ to take the stage...
Life.Style.Live! /