NHRA U.S. Nationals: The ultimate racing event

The NHRA U.S. Nationals is the event that racers and fans have been eagerly anticipating all season.

Taking place from August 28 to September 2 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, it’s the biggest, longest, and most historic event on the NHRA tour.

Drivers from all over will gather to compete for the prestigious NHRA U.S. Nationals Wally. From Super Gas to Top Fuel, winning at the U.S. Nationals is a huge achievement for any racer. It’s a race that means just a little bit more to everyone involved.

LSL NHRA PART 2

This year, the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout adds extra excitement with a special race featuring the top-seeded drivers. Not only will these drivers compete for glory, but they’ll also have the chance to win an additional $130,000 in prize money during the U.S. Nationals.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to save money. Tickets can be bought online by clicking the TICKETS button or by calling 800-884-NHRA (6472).

Every ticket is a Pit Pass®, giving fans direct access to the teams, a chance to watch the mechanics work on the hot rods up close, and even get autographs from the drivers. Take a look at the full interview above for more information!