Nickelodeon Weekend at Victory Field

The Indianapolis Indians are adding an extra dose of excitement to your summer lineup with the upcoming Nickelodeon Weekend, set to take place from Friday, August 25th to Sunday, August 27th. This special event promises a delightful experience for both young and young-at-heart fans as they get the chance to meet their favorite Nickelodeon characters. On Friday night, the heroes in a half-shell, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, will be in attendance, ready to shell-tertain the crowd. Saturday night brings the beloved SpongeBob SquarePants to the ballpark, guaranteeing a sea-worthy spectacle. Finally, on Sunday during the day game, prepare for tail-wagging fun with the PAW Patrol characters, creating unforgettable memories for the whole family. Don’t miss this opportunity to combine America’s favorite pastime with the charm of Nickelodeon’s iconic characters.

Nickelodeon Weekend is the perfect occasion to enjoy the thrill of baseball while making cherished memories with your kids. The Indianapolis Indians, in collaboration with Nickelodeon, have curated an exceptional weekend that brings the magic of television to Victory Field. It’s a fantastic chance for fans of all ages to connect with their favorite animated heroes and heroines while cheering for the home team. So, mark your calendars, grab your mitts, and get ready for a weekend of home runs and high-fives with the Nicktoons you love.