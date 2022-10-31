Life.Style.Live!

Night Owl Country Band performs ‘The Snake’

The Night Owl Country Brand joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” for our “Saved by the Bell” themed Halloween special.

They performed their song, “The Snake.”

Night Owl will also be hosting the Who’s Hoo Country Music Awards Show in Columbus, IN. at the Commons on Saturday, Nov. 19. 2:30 p.m.

This will be one of the largest Independent Country Music Awards Show production in the Midwest. This Award Show will feature Independent artists from all over the Nation and a few International artists and it will conclude with a concert by Jesse Keith Whitley and the Legendary David Frizzell.

Tickets can be purchased here for 50 dollars.

For more information, visit:

facebook.com/NightOwlCountryBand