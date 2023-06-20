Night Owl Country Band touring Indiana

Get ready to groove to the electrifying tunes of Night Owl Country Band! Join us as we embark on a musical journey filled with captivating melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Led by CEO and talented musician Matt Lee, Night Owl Country Band is here to entertain you with its enchanting performances.

Prepare to be mesmerized by their soul-stirring songs, including the chart-topping hit “Somewhere in the Country,” which will transport you to idyllic rural landscapes. Experience the emotional depth of “Ballad in the Bar Room,” a heartfelt ballad that will tug at your heartstrings. Each song showcases the band’s incredible artistry and their ability to connect with their audience on a profound level.

Night Owl Country Band’s setup is designed to deliver an unforgettable live experience. With four inputs, including two vocal mics and two direct boxes for rhythm and lead guitars, their sound is expertly crafted to ensure optimal clarity and balance.

Don’t miss the opportunity to catch Night Owl Country Band at the upcoming Big Indiana Weekend events! On Friday, June 23. at 7 p.m. they will be rocking the stage at the Bartholomew County Fair in Columbus, IN. Get ready to dance and sing along to their infectious energy. On Saturday, June 24. at 8 p.m., they will be lighting up the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, IN, with their electrifying performance. Finally, on Sunday, June 25. at 4 p.m., they will be serenading audiences at the majestic Clayshire Castle in Bowling Green, IN. It’s a weekend full of country music magic you won’t want to miss!

For more information about Night Owl Country Band, their tour, and updates, visit their website at https://nightowlcb.com/. Stay connected with the band and get a glimpse behind the scenes by following them on social media. Get ready to have your heartstrings strummed and your spirits lifted by Night Owl Country Band’s captivating music.