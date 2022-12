Life.Style.Live!

Night Owl Country Brown performs ‘All It Takes is a Song,’ ‘Jingle Bells’

It felt like Christmas in the studio today thanks to sounds from the Night Owl Country Band!

They joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to perform “All It Takes is a Song” and “Jingle Bells.”

They also have a couple of Christmas shows coming up. Here are the details:

Dec. 3rd – Mitchell Opera House – 7 p.m.

Dec. 10th – Edinburgh Pixy Theatre – 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.