Nightmare on Edgewood celebrates 47 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- It is an annual tradition for so many in the state of Indiana.

Established in 1978, Nightmare on Edgewood has been bringing the scares to people during the Halloween season for 47 years now.

Co-owners Kevin and Paul Cook, who are brothers, acquired the haunt in 2009 and continue to uphold its reputation as Indy’s Most Intense Haunted House.

Nearly 50 volunteer actors bring Nightmare on Edgewood to life each season, while an additional 12-15 staff, including volunteers from the Greenwood Fire Department, assist with parking, ticket sales, and general maintenance and management of the haunt.

Nightmare on Edgewood is open every weekend in October from 7 p.m.-12 a.m. and on select Thursdays from 7-10 p.m.

Bring the kids out for a Lights On Trick or Treat Tour on Sunday, October 27th from 2-4 p.m.