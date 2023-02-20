Life.Style.Live!

Nominate a female non-profit leader for their chance to be a L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Honoree

The search is on for the next L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Honoree! For more than 18 years, the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth philanthropic program has honored extraordinary female non-profit leaders who selflessly volunteer their time to uplift and serve their communities.

Each year, ten individuals are named Women of Worth honorees where they receive funding to support their charitable cause, mentorship from the L’Oréal Paris network and a national platform to share their story. This year, each honoree in the 2023 class will receive $25,000 for their cause.

Susie Vybiral, a L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth 2022 honoree and Founder of Room Redux, a non-profit organization that transforms the lives of children, shared how to nominate a woman they know for the chance to be named a 2023 honoree.

For more information, visit www.womenofworth.com.

