Life.Style.Live!

Nonprofit Courageous Hearts Adoptions helps adoptive parents, birth mothers navigate adoption system

Adoption can be quite an expensive and stressful journey to take on, that’s why Courageous Hearts Adoptions works with mothers and hopeful adoptive parents across the U.S.

One of their adoptive mothers, Eve, joined us to share her story of navigating adoption as a single woman. She is now blessed with her son Johnny, as well as being a parent to her husband’s sons.

Sara Baker, executive director of Courageous Hearts Adoptions, joined us as well to discuss how their non-profit organization helps the community.

Watch the video above to hear from them.

You can read more about Eve by clicking here.

For more information, visit chadoptions.org.