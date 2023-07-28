Norman Lasiter’s ‘Gray Pride’ sold out

“Gray Pride” is set to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment this Summer, offering a delightful blend of music and anecdotes presented by the talented and openly gay musician, Norman Lasiter. Joined by his incomparable music director and accompanist of 25 years, Christopher Marlowe, Norman will take the audience on a personal journey as an old(ER) and proud gay man through heartfelt songs and amusing stories. This Special Encore Performance, an extended version of his critically-acclaimed IndyFringe 2022 shows, is a testament to his artistic prowess and marks a triumphant return to his hometown of Indianapolis after 36 years.

The performance will be held at The Cabaret, a dream venue for Norman, and promises to be an evening filled with fun and laughter, all while raising funds for an incredibly worthy cause near and dear to his heart – the Damien Center. The Damien Center is the largest AIDS Service Organization in Indiana, offering essential programs and services to more than 25% of those affected by HIV in the state. By providing a comprehensive approach to care and support, the Damien Center is making a significant impact in improving the health and lives of individuals affected by HIV and working towards preventing its spread. With the full bar at The Cabaret adding a touch of spirited enjoyment, “Gray Pride” is an event that not only celebrates love and diversity but also serves a vital mission in supporting a deserving cause.