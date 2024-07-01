Northside Exchange to perform at Carmel Jazz Fest 2024

The Northside Exchange will be performing at the Carmel Jazz Fest 2024. Blair Clark from the Carmel Jazz Fest, along with Joseph Filipow from the Northside Exchange, shared what to expect at this year’s event.

Northside Exchange is a lively jazz group that started in 1999.

Joseph Filipow and Darnell Perkins are the founders.

Later, Daniel Hicks joined as the keyboard player, and Ben Hicks became the bass player.

Together, they mix jazz with soul, funk, and blues to create unique songs.

Besides making their own music, they also play for many top artists in the city.

A few members of the group joined us on the show to share more about Northside Exchange and talk about upcoming events:

Joseph Filipow – Guitar, Vocals

– Guitar, Vocals Darnell Perkins – Drums

– Drums Benjamin Hicks – Bass

– Bass Daniel Hicks – Keyboard

“We’re excited to be invited back two years in a row,” Filipow said.

“Northside Exchange is a great example of being able to give you that jazz feel with a funk feel,” Clark said.

Northside Exchange is a talented band with a rich history and a bright future.

Check out their website for upcoming events and more information about their music.

Website: Filipow Music Events