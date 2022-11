Life.Style.Live!

Northview Church welcomes CJ Johnson as new pastor, Steve Poe retires

On Friday’s special Finding Faith with Randy Ollis segment, he was joined by Northview Church’s retiring senior pastor, Steve Poe, and the newly installed senior pastor, CJ Johnson, along with their wives.

Now that he has retired, Poe hopes to preach at churches around the country and do more writing, as he’s already penned one book, “Creatures of Habit: Breaking the Habits Holding You Back from God’s Best.”

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY NORTHVIEW CHURCH.