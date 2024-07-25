Northview High School Choir to perform with Foreigner at Ruoff Music Center

Brenda Buchanan, the choir teacher at Northview High School, shared exciting news about an upcoming performance.

On July 26, the Northview High School Choir from Brazil, Indiana, will join the band Foreigner onstage at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

The choir members will sing alongside Foreigner on their classic number-one hit, “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

This is a wonderful opportunity for the students to showcase their talent on a big stage.

Foreigner is also supporting the choir’s chorus program with a generous donation of $500.

Additionally, local Shriners will be selling a Foreigner greatest hits CD to raise money for the band’s fundraising partner, The Grammy Foundation.

The Grammy Foundation works to support high school music programs, helping to keep music education alive in schools throughout North America.

All the funds from the CD sales by the Shriners will go directly to The Grammy Foundation, thanks to Foreigner’s commitment to this cause.

This event highlights the importance of music education and the positive impact it can have on students.

It’s a night that promises great music and a meaningful contribution to future musicians.

For more information about the event, visit Ruoff Music Center.