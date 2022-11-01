Life.Style.Live!

Not Yo Mama’s Meal Prep offers affordable meals to Central Indiana

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Not Yo Mama’s Meal Prep is ready to prepare your daily meals so that you don’t have to!

They’re located at 7722 E US Hwy 36, Avon, IN 46123, and meals are available for pickup and delivery twice a week.

Melanie Smith, owner of Not Yo Mama’s Meal Prep, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare a couple of her most popular meals, the OG Burger Bowl and our Asian Salmon Bowl.

You can find the new menus for the week online every Monday at 11 p.m.

Steps to order meals online:

  1. Select as many meals as you would like 
  2. Pick your location for pick up or delivery in the drop-down bar labeled as “shipping” at checkout *apple pay customers must select your delivery before payment as well 
  3. Once your order is submitted, you’re all set!  
  4. Check the Not Yo Mama’s Meal Prep social media every sunday for pick-up times or text “mama” to 855-967-0693 to have times sent to your phone. 

For more information, click here and visit:

facebook.com/Notyomamas517

Instagram: @not_yo_mamas_mealprep 

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Health experts warn of indoor gatherings, fear rapid spread of respiratory illnesses

Coronavirus /

IMPD: June fatal shooting of 28-year-old man ruled a homicide

Crime Watch 8 /

Coworking space opens to disrupt inequity in entrepreneurship

Multicultural News /

‘Psychedelics are for Everyone’ author explains how experts are exploring mind-altering drugs as mental health treatments

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.