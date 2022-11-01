Life.Style.Live!

Not Yo Mama’s Meal Prep offers affordable meals to Central Indiana

Not Yo Mama’s Meal Prep is ready to prepare your daily meals so that you don’t have to!

They’re located at 7722 E US Hwy 36, Avon, IN 46123, and meals are available for pickup and delivery twice a week.

Melanie Smith, owner of Not Yo Mama’s Meal Prep, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare a couple of her most popular meals, the OG Burger Bowl and our Asian Salmon Bowl.

You can find the new menus for the week online every Monday at 11 p.m.

Steps to order meals online:

Select as many meals as you would like Pick your location for pick up or delivery in the drop-down bar labeled as “shipping” at checkout *apple pay customers must select your delivery before payment as well Once your order is submitted, you’re all set! Check the Not Yo Mama’s Meal Prep social media every sunday for pick-up times or text “mama” to 855-967-0693 to have times sent to your phone.

For more information, click here and visit:

facebook.com/Notyomamas517

Instagram: @not_yo_mamas_mealprep