Not Your Average Food Truck After Dark Hosted by Den Den

Join the community for a unique evening event, “Not Your Average Food Truck After Dark,” hosted by Den Den, a major social media influencer in the city.

The event aims to create an environment where diverse friends and families can converse, vibe, and fellowship while enjoying a variety of great food options.

It’s happening July 12-14 at 5110 West 38th Street from 6 p.m.-until.

The event will feature a fantastic lineup of food vendors, including:

Huge Impact Restaurant

5 Star BBQ

The Sweet Potato (dessert truck)

The Grubhouse Food Truck

Iquis Chicken and Tacos

Jamaican Jerkville

Krinks by Krissy

William McCathern from Huge Impact Restaurant and Food Truck shared more information about the event.

This gathering is perfect for anyone who loves good food and great company.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to enjoy delicious meals and make new friends in a fun and welcoming atmosphere.