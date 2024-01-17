Nothing Bundt Cakes launches Reese’s Chocolate Peanut Butter flavor

Nothing Bundt Cakes®, based in Dallas, stands as the nation’s largest specialty cake company, with over 535 franchised and corporate bakeries spread across 40-plus states and Canada.

With a commitment to bringing joy, these bakeries offer handcrafted Bundt Cakes in various flavors and sizes, including the adorable Bundtinis®, personal-sized Bundtlets, and larger 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes.

Perfect for any occasion, they also provide decorations and gift options to add a touch of sweetness to life’s “just because” moments and special celebrations.

An exciting addition to their lineup of sweets and treats is the NEW REESE’S Chocolate Peanut Butter flavor, featuring a rich chocolate cake with chocolate chips and REESE’S peanut butter chips.

It’s available in all sizes until Feb. 18!