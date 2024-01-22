Now is the perfect time to plan a Florida vacation

With gorgeous weather year-round, Florida provides accessible and easy-to-find experiences that are varied and plentiful across the state. That makes it the perfect destination for your next getaway!

Travel Junkie and host of National Geographic’s “World Travels”, Julia Dimon, shared information about planning a special Florida vacation. The Sunshine State has something for everyone, including world class beaches, theme parks, state and national parks, outdoor sports and culture, all while boasting an endless amount of places to stay whether that’s in a classic hotel or one-of-a-kind vacation home.

Tips for planning the ultimate Florida vacation:

Visit rescued manatees or take a fishing trip in the Bradenton area

Visit LEGOLAND Florida theme park, explore untouched trails by horseback or see the beautiful garden landscapes of Bok Tower Gardens all in Polk County in Central Florida

Immerse yourself in world-class arts, culture and culinary or walk on the longest naturally-protected seashore at Gulf Islands National Seashore in Pensacola

Learn how to win a win a dreamy Vrbo vacation stay in Florida

Save 15% off select Florida hotel stays now through June when booking through Expedia with exclusive booking code, only available through the end of February

For more information click here.