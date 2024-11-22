Anderson Young Ballet Theatre’s annual ‘Nutcracker’ performance at historic Paramount Theatre

The Anderson Young Ballet Theatre is gearing up for its annual production of The Nutcracker at Anderson’s Historic Paramount Theatre. This full-length rendition of the holiday classic will be performed on December 20, 21, and 22, with a special school show on December 19 for local area students.

Artistic Director Jennifer Thiemet, who once danced with the company herself, now leads the production. “Dance teaches children a lot of things,” she said. “It not only introduces them to a beautiful art form but also instills important life skills and shapes them into good human beings.”

The cast includes Theia as the Sugar Plum Fairy, JC as the Snow Queen, John as the Snow King, and Madeleine as one of the two Claras. Their performances are poised to showcase the dedication and talent of the young dancers.

Tickets for the performances are available through the Anderson Young Ballet Theatre website at andersonyoungballet.org.

Thiemet emphasized the broader impact of the production. “It’s more than just the performance—it’s about building discipline, teamwork, and grace,” she said.

Audiences can expect a professional-level production that highlights the hard work and artistry of the dancers, many of whom aspire to careers in dance. For those looking for a timeless holiday experience, The Nutcracker offers an unforgettable opportunity to celebrate the season.