Nyla Nova STEMversity: Educating leaders of tomorrow

Nyla Nova STEMversity, under the leadership of CEO and founder Nakeisha Washington, along with CFO Nathan Washington, is introducing an innovative new STEM program aimed at engaging minds from pre-K through adulthood.

Their latest initiative, “Nyla Nova STEM Attack,” focuses on fostering family connections through STEM activities that captivate both children and adults alike.

The organization is currently raising funds through the “Nyla Nova Foundation” for their “Nyla Nova STEMventures,” which offers family-oriented trips centered around STEM education, bonding, and adventure. Previous excursions have taken families to London and Paris, and in 2025, the destination is New York City and Niagara Falls.

With a commitment to empowering not only children but also families and communities through education, Nyla Nova STEMversity is poised to transform the landscape of STEM learning, ensuring a brighter future for all.