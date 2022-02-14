Life.Style.Live!

Ohana’s Donuts & Ice Cream celebrates Valentine’s Day with donut specials

It’s not too late to get your Valentine’s Day donut fix!

Ohana Donuts & Ice Cream is celebrating Valentine’s Day by offering a variety of sweet specials, available through Monday, Feb. 14.

The local shop opened on Valentine’s Day 2020 and specializes in custom donuts, homemade ice cream and small-batch roasted coffee and espresso drinks.

Valentine’s Day offerings include:

Valentine’s skewers: Four skewers with a combination of mini cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar donuts with fresh strawberries and marshmallows, finished with a drizzling of chocolate icing.

Create your own donut kit: Twenty-four mini donuts with three flavors of icing (strawberry, chocolate and vanilla) and three toppings (sweethearts, Valentine’s sprinkles, white/milk chocolate chip mix).

Valentine’s Day donuts: Variety of Valentine’s Day-themed donuts, available in full- or half-dozen orders.

Ohana’s is primarily known as a donut shop, but they also have the very best ice cream around (22 flavors, locally sourced) and a full coffee and espresso bar.

They also have the Dole Whip that you can find at Disney and in Hawaii. They say people travel from far and wide for their Dole Whip because it tastes just like you get it at your favorite vacation spot.

Outside of their standard menu with donuts and ice cream, they are now moving to provide some seasonal offerings that will bring some extra special donuts and ice cream throughout the year. The next one will be called, “Troop Treats” which incorporates some actual Girl Scout cookies into the donuts. We’ll bring a box of those as a sneak peek for what’s coming up.

If you mention seeing Ohana’s on “Life.Style.Live!” today you’ll receive a $5 gift card if you order their Skewers, Create Your Own Kit, or Half Dozen/Dozen Valentine Box.

Valentine’s Day orders are available for in-store pickup and may be placed online or by calling the store at 317.288.0922. For more information about Ohana Donuts & Ice Cream, visit OhanaIndy.com.