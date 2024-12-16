Elijah Craig Old Fashioned

INDINAPOLIS (WISH) – The holiday season is the perfect time for festive drinks, and what better way to celebrate than with a classic cocktail? Regional Sales Manager at Heaven Hill Brands, Brent Holverson, joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” to show us how to make an easy yet sophisticated Old Fashioned and a delicious drink for dessert.

The Old Fashioned is a perfect choice to leisurely sip throughout the evening and is ideal for long family gatherings.

To create this holiday treat, you’ll need the following ingredients:





Ingredients



Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on Ingredients 2 oz Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

2.5 oz Simple Syrup

3 dashes Bitters

Orange Swath

1 Brandied Cherry (optional) Directions Pour the Bourbon: Start by pouring two ounces of Elijah Craig into your mixing glass.

Start by pouring two ounces of Elijah Craig into your mixing glass. Add Simple Syrup: Pour in half an ounce of simple syrup (just one jigger).

Pour in half an ounce of simple syrup (just one jigger). Add Bitters: Drop in eight dashes of bitters — this adds depth and complexity to your drink.

Drop in eight dashes of bitters — this adds depth and complexity to your drink. Add Ice: Throw a couple of ice cubes into your mix. Stir for about 20 seconds to chill and combine the ingredients.

Throw a couple of ice cubes into your mix. Stir for about 20 seconds to chill and combine the ingredients. Strain and Serve: Strain the mix into a glass with a large ice cube. The larger ice cube will keep the drink cold without watering it down too quickly.

Strain the mix into a glass with a large ice cube. The larger ice cube will keep the drink cold without watering it down too quickly. Garnish: Twist an orange peel over the glass to release the oils and drop it in. For an extra touch, add a Luxardo cherry.

And there you have it — a perfectly crafted Elijah Craig Old Fashioned, ready to enjoy. Whether you’re with family or friends, this classic cocktail brings warmth and cheer.

Elijah Craig is often referred to as the “father of bourbon,” having pioneered the bourbon-making process in 1897. The small batch bourbon’s balanced flavor and smooth finish make it the ideal base for an Old Fashioned.

To learn more, visit elijahcraig.com.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY ELIJAH CRAIG.