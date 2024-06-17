Old Major Market: Quality meats from Indianapolis

Old Major Market, located in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a top-quality meat processing company known for making delicious bacon and sausages.

This facility is dedicated to providing the best products by using high-quality ingredients from local Indiana family farmers.

Old Major Market only uses the finest ingredients. They work closely with local farmers to ensure every piece of meat is fresh and top-notch.

This regional partnership helps support the community and ensures customers get the best products possible.

Old Major Market combines old-fashioned techniques with the latest technology. This means they honor traditional ways of making bacon and sausages while using modern equipment to make sure everything is made safely and efficiently. This blend of old and new helps them create the best products.

The team at Old Major Market creates a wide range of recipes. They offer classic flavors that everyone loves, as well as unique and creative options.

Their motto is simple: “Start with high-quality ingredients and produce to the highest of standards.” Old Major Market consistently delivers excellent bacon and sausages.

Old Major Market is committed to more than just making great products. They also focus on excellent customer service, supporting local farmers, and using sustainable practices. This commitment to quality and community sets them apart from other companies.

Old Major Market stands out for its dedication to making the best bacon and sausages.

By using the finest ingredients, blending traditional methods with modern technology, and supporting local farmers, they create products that are both delicious and ethically produced.

For high-quality bacon and sausages, Old Major Market is a name you can trust.