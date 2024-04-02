Old National Centre presents ‘Ghosts: Do You Believe?’

Ghosts: Do you believe?

Since ancient times, humans have wondered about life after death and the existence of ghosts. Many ponder if haunted places are real or just in our minds.

Surprisingly, a significant number of Americans and Canadians believe in ghosts.

Dustin Pari, known from TV’s Ghost Hunters, is an expert in paranormal research.

He’s hosting the North American tour of Ghosts: Do You Believe?, exploring these mysteries.

Having traveled the world seeking evidence of the afterlife, Dustin shares his unique insights with audiences across the U.S. and Canada this spring.

The Ghosts: Do You Believe? tour stops at Indianapolis’ Old National Centre on April 7th for a single show. Attendees can expect stories and experiences from Dustin’s paranormal investigations. It’s a chance to ponder the existence of ghosts alongside a renowned expert.