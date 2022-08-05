Life.Style.Live!

Olympic Hopeful “Pep C” BREAK DANCES ahead of National Final Competition

“Break it down… and dance!”

Carmarry “Pep C” Hall recently won the Red Bull BC One Philadelphia Cypher. She was crowned the b-girl winner and will be competing in the Red Bull BC One National Finals in Los Angeles in September. How cool is that?! And today, she performed some pretty sweet moves, just for us!

If Pep C wins the Red Bull BC One National Finals, she will represent the country at the Red Bull BC One World Finals, taking place in New York City in November. Pep C is also an Olympics hopeful. In 2024, break dance will make its Olympics debut and Pep C is hoping to snag a spot on Team USA.

Red Bull BC One is the world’s largest, most prestigious breaking competition in the world. It brings together thousands of b-boys and b-girls from around the world to compete for the coveted Red Bull BC One World Championship title.

@bgirlpepc

@Redbullbcone