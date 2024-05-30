On The Aisle: ‘Beethoven X Beyonce’

On The Aisle: The Wedding Singer

Here are some cool things happening in Indianapolis soon!

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre: On June 7th and 8th, you can catch some awesome dance performances. Check out thecenterpresents.org for more info. Ultimate John Williams: If you love music, you won’t want to miss the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra on June 7th and 8th. Visit indianapolissymphony.org for details. The Wedding Singer: Summer Stock Stage presents this fun show on May 30th. Head to phoenixtheatre.org to grab your tickets. Amanda King: She’s performing at The District Theatre on June 6th. Visit thedistricttheatre.org for more on this event. Beethoven X Beyonce: The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is putting on a unique show on June 5th. Don’t miss it! Check out indianapolissymphony.orchestra for details. Our Town: Running from June 13th to 23rd, Epilogue Theatre presents this classic play. Get more info at epilogueplayers.com.

And if you want to read more about these events and other theatre-related events, check out Tom Alvarez’s reviews and interviews on his website, tomalvarez.studio.

You can also follow him on social media and listen to his podcast “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez.”