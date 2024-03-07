On The Aisle: ‘Broadway’s Bad Girls’

Putting advocacy at the forefront, Tom Alvarez endeavors to embody the roles of an impartial and encouraging advocate and evaluator within the arts community.

His focus lies in highlighting artists, performances, and organizations often overlooked by mainstream media outlets.

Operating under the Magic Thread Cabaret brand, Alvarez and his business partner, Dustin Klein, actively seek out and nurture emerging talents, playing a pivotal role in their career advancement and growth.

Upcoming Shows:

This weekend, Indianapolis offers a variety of theatrical and musical experiences for diverse tastes and preferences.

From March 7th to 10th, audiences can explore “Broadway’s Bad Girls” at The District, a showcase delving into the rebellious side of Broadway performances. For tickets and more information, visit indydistricttheatre.org.

Meanwhile, at the South Bank Theatre, “Man of La Mancha” takes center stage from March 7th to 27th, promising adventure, romance, and poignant storytelling. Secure your seats now at butlerartscenter.org.

Music lovers won’t want to miss Rickie Lee Jones at The Palladium on March 8th. With her soulful voice and eclectic style, Jones promises an unforgettable evening. For tickets and details, visit thecenterpresents.org.

For those seeking a reflective musical experience, Carrie Newcomer performs at The Tarkington Theatre on March 8th. Known for her introspective lyrics, Newcomer invites audiences on a heartfelt journey. Reserve your seats now at thecenterpresents.org.

As the Indianapolis Repertory Theatre concludes its production of “The Folks at Home,” theater enthusiasts have until March 6th to catch this exploration of family dynamics. Visit irtlive.com for tickets and showtimes.

Finally, “Bat in the Wind” continues its run at the IndyFringe Basile Theatre until March 17th. This production promises to challenge perceptions. Get your tickets now at indyfringe.org.